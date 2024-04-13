ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Registration Starts, Apply Till May 11 on exams.nta.ac.in

Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 from April 11th. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PG Exam on exams.nta.ac.in.

According to the timetable, candidates can submit their applications for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Entrance Examinations - 2024 until May 11th. The notice states, "Candidates wishing to apply for the exam should carefully review the Information Bulletin and complete the online application process at https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ within the period from April 11th, 2024, to May 11th, 2024. Additionally, they are required to make the necessary fee payment online via Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI."

Here's a step-by-step guide for ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Registration:

1. Visit the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the ICAR AIEEA PG tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the registration link provided.

4. Complete the registration process and then log in using your credentials.

5. Make the payment of the fee and upload the necessary documents.

6. Submit your application and download the form.

7. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly review the official information bulletin for comprehensive details. For the most recent updates regarding ICAR AIEEA PG 2024, please visit the official website.