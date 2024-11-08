 ‘Dhaniya Lete Aana, Dhaniya Waley Bag Mai’: Desi Netizens Are ROFL Over Celery-Shaped Luxury Bag Worth ₹4 Lakh
While Balenciaga often grabs the headlines for its stand out collection, an Italian brand recently caught the attention of people for its stunning bag, which didn’t carry any conventional features. It was a celery-like clutch that looked as if someone was not carrying a bag but walking straight of a vegetable market with a bunch of celery in hand.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Moschino celery-shaped bag goes viral; netizens react | Moschino

Luxury brand named Moschino unveiled something that left people talking. After surprising fashion lovers initially with food inspired themes, including a baguette-shaped bag, the brand introduced “Sedano Bag”, a celery-shaped clutch for people.

Its whopping price became a point of discussion on the internet, which eventually left netizens ROFL (Rolling on the floor laughing). Priced at around ₹4 lakh ($4,470), the official website of Moschino described the leafy-looking bag as “Maxi celery shaped clutch with a digital print that has a three dimensional effect.”

The quirky design of the bag featured the leaves and branches in a special type of leather, nappa, and the bag was said to have been “meticulously handcrafted” to bring out the original look of the veggie. It showed two shades of green adding depth and realism to the accessory. “The unique shape represents the symbol of Moschino’s irreverent spirit,” said the brand.

FPJ Shorts
Netizens react

Now, the internet has reacted to Moschino's Sedano. Netizens across social media platforms have shared memes and hilarious memes commenting their views on this celery-shaped clutch.

Desi netizens wrote, "Mummy: dhaniya kaha hai?, me: dhania Waley bag mai". "Dhaniya ki jagah mummy ne bag kaat dia 4 lakh ka," they added laughingly.

Reactions continued to pour in. "Bollywood don't have stories, brands don't have designs," one user said on Instagram. "This is called experiential marketing that’s what balenciaga is doing, another pointed out.

