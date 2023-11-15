 Balenciaga Trolled: Fashion Brand Launches 'Bath Towel Skirt' For Nearly ₹77, 000; Netizens React
The fashion brand launched a bath towel-inspired skirt that was priced at nearly 77, 000 INR ($925). It caught the attention of people who started trolling Balenciaga for the weird clothing design.

Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Balenciaga has often attracted criticism for its quirky outfits. Recently, the fashion brand launched a bath towel-inspired skirt that was priced at nearly 77, 000 INR ($925). It caught the attention of people who started trolling Balenciaga for the weird clothing design. They wondered why would anyone pay such a heavy amount to get something too basic, a dress resembling a towel. 'Sick' emojis were shared by X users while reacting to the product. Netizens Troll Balenciaga:

More About Balenciaga's 'Bath Towel Skirt'

The garment was unveiled during the Spring 2024 show recently held in Paris. The piece looks closely like a quickly wrapped towel around one's waist. It is said to be a unisex product with adjustable features for customers. The design is attributed to none other than Demna Gvasalia, a Georgian fashion designer currently working with Balenciaga.

The Balenciaga designer told the media that he believes himself to be a "forever designer" looking forward to spotlight garments. "I have decided to go back to my roots in fashion as well as to the roots of Balenciaga, which is making quality clothes—not making image or buzz."

Balenciaga Also Has Its Own Bath Towels

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that the fashion brand prices its bath towels at 31,572 INR. The product is available in two colours - White and Grey. The cotton towels which run 59*39 inches are said to be made in Turkey.

article-image

