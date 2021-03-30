DerekChauvinTrial begins; demand for justice for George Floyd intensifies on Twitter

The trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck began on Monday, March 29, on the charges of murder and manslaughter.

Fourteen jurors or alternates are hearing the case - eight of them white, six of them Black or multiracial, according to the court. Only 12 will deliberate; the judge has not said which two will be alternates. This is the first trial ever televised in Minnesota.

The death of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests to confront racism and police brutality last May after Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for 9 minutes, 29 seconds which resulted in his death. In the video of the incident, one can see Floyd making repeated pleas, "I can't breathe, officer." Onlookers repeatedly shouted at the officer to get off Floyd, but in vain.

A year has passed since this brutal incident, but people are still demanding for justice for Floyd and reforms against racism and police brutality. The news of the trial has gone viral on Twitter. People are condemning the incident and hoping that Chauvin will receive a strict punishment which shall provide a lesson to anyone with racist tendencies.

Here's what people are saying about the trial.