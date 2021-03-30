Arkansas bill prohibiting gender-confirming healthcare to minors receives severe criticism from Twitterati

The Arkansas Senate approved banning gender confirming treatments for minors on Monday, March 29.

The majority-Republican Senate voted 28-7 in favour of the legislation. The bill bans doctors from rendering gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors. Referring such minors to other providers for the treatment is also banned.

This bill has received global attention and is being criticised by the trans community as well as other people. Paediatricians, human rights activist, and children rights activist are condemning this bill calling it discriminatory.

The news if the ban has gone viral on Twitter with thousands of people denouncing the bill and asking the governer to veto it.

Here's what the public reaction the bill looks like.