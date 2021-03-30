‘Do you miss me yet?’: Former President Trump crashes wedding at his Mar-a-Lago club with an unusual toast

Gone are the days of meetings with world leaders and White House events. Former President Donald Trump is now making news headlines for crashing a wedding at his own club. And it is not even his presence as much as his strange toast to the happy couple that has people bewildered.

It was a lengthy and somewhat emotional speech, hitting upon many of Trump's favourite topics. He railed against President Joe Biden, the US-Mexico border and even China. The situation at the border, he assured, was well on its way to becoming a "humanitarian disaster". The long and somewhat winding speech jumped from topic to topic, never quite focusing on anything.

"Do you miss me yet?" he can be heard asking in a clip of the speech obtained by TMZ.

And while Trump was certainly dressed for the part in a tuxedo, his only remarks directed at the couple were his concluding words (right after hinting at election result rigging). "Now, a lot of things happening right now, I just wanted to say, it’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple," he finished.

Now, in case you live under a rock, you're likely to know that former President Donald Trump had not taken kindly to his election loss. While he had repeated for months that the polls had been rigged and that he was the rightful winner, the only people who appeared to be listening were his supporters. This too backfired later, as Trump was impeached a historic second time for inciting an angry mob that stormed the US Capitol and eventually saw five people killed.

While a conventional wedding toast would involve a congratulatory message, hopefully delivered by a person the bride and groom knew, or had at least invited (we're not sure that was the case here), the bride does not seem to be worried. A Twitter user has since posted a video clip about how Donald Trump attended her wedding. While the video appears to have been taken by a woman in a white wedding dress, we could not independently verify her identify.