Delhi LNJP hospital negligence case: Premature baby girl declared 'dead' and packed in a box, found alive in shocking video

In a case of sheer negligence, a newborn baby was termed 'dead' and packed in a box for disposal, but when the family checked the box they were shocked to find their kid alive. Video from the incident shows people opening the box to show the kid making movements in sleep

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: On Sunday, a premature baby born in its sixth month was declared dead by doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital, and the family was sent home with the newborn's body stuffed in a box. However, the incident became the shock of one's life when the family reached their home and found the little one breathing and moving inside the box. Noting that the kid is alive, they rushed to the hospital for care but were allegedly refused treatment.

The case of sheer negligence from the Delhi hospital stunned people after the family recorded the video of unboxing to show the baby alive.

(Video may contain disturbing visuals) WATCH VIDEO:

In the shocking video which has gone viral, uploaded on Twitter by journalist Shivam Pratap Singh, we can see the family open the box in which the newborn was kept after being declared dead. Seconds into the footage, we can see the delicate baby subtly moving to sign life and slam the negligence of LNJP hospital. Reports suggest that the baby was found alive after 2.5 hours of being stored in the container.

