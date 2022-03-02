Gwalior: Alive man declared dead; oxygen, ventilator support plugged out

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident of negligence of Jayarogya Hospital has come to fore within a week that oxygen and ventilator supports were plugged out by declaring an alive man dead in Gwalior.

The patient, Shiv Kumar Upadhyay was suffering from brain hemorrhage and he was admitted in the ICU ward of the NeuroSurgery department of the hospital.

According to reports, on Tuesday night, a ward boy removed the oxygen and ventilator support by saying that the patient was dead. As soon as the relatives came to know about the incident, they reached there and raised an alarm.

After seeing the commotion, the senior doctor of the neurosurgeon reached the spot and checked the patient, they found that he was breathing. Following that the doctors again put the patient on the life support system.

The relatives claimed that the patient remained without oxygen and ventilator support for about 15 minutes.

The superintendent of the hospital, Dr RKS Dhakad, says that the matter has come to the notice and it is being investigated.

Earlier, an alive patient was declared dead and sent to the post-mortem room five days ago. When the relatives found that the patient was breathing, they created a ruckus and after that the patient was readmitted.

ALSO READ Gwalior: Youth commits suicide in front of his girlfriend in hotel room

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:54 PM IST