Gwalior: Youth commits suicide in front of his girlfriend in hotel room

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in front of his girlfriend in a hotel room in Gwalior, an official said on Monday.

According to reports, the youth was identified as Monu Yadav (24), resident of Kampu police station locality. He called his girlfriend to meet in a Sharda hotel.

Monu tied his neck with a towel and hanged himself with the fan. The girl rushed to the bathroom and brought a steel soap holder to cut the towel. But, it was too late and the youth died.

Soon after the incident the girl informed Monu’s mother about the matter. The mother rushed to the hotel room and beat up the girl accusing her about Monu's death.

Notably, Monu was in a relationship with the girl for four years and he had also attempted suicide one and half years ago.

Sources said that Monu had a dispute with the wife of his elder brother Laxman Yadav a week ago. He had beaten up his sister-in-law and she had lodged a complaint against Monu in Kampu police station. The Police were calling Monu to the police station. Because of which he was staying in the hotel for two days.

Following the information of suicide, the police reached the hotel room and started the investigation into the matter.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:30 PM IST