Gwalior: HC orders man to stay at in-laws house for month to save his marriage

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Bench of MP High Court has asked a man to stay at his in-laws house in Gwalior for a month. The court also directed the in-laws of the man, Ganesh Rajak, to care for him properly to keep their daughter’s nuptial knot intact.

The directives of the court came on Saturday after hearing a petition filed by the man, Ganesh’s wife Geeta Rajak over custody of their son.

According to reports, Ganesh, a resident of Morena and Geeta, a resident of Gwalior got married a few years ago. The couple has a two-year-old son.

Geeta in her petition claimed that she was ousted by her husband and her son was in his custody. While hearing Ganesh refuted the allegation and claimed that Geeta left his house at her own will, therefore he will not give the custody of the son.

After hearing both the sides, the court asked Ganesh to stay at his in-laws house for a month.

The court also instructed Geeta’s parents to take care of Ganesh and his son properly so that disputes between the couple could be sorted out.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter after a month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM IST