Gwalior: Woman declared dead by doctors found alive in mortuary, undergoing treatment at Jaya Arogya Hospital

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, who was declared dead by doctors at a hospital in Gwalior, was found alive when she was taken to mortuary for post-mortem.

This alleged gross negligence incident was reported at Jaya Arogya Hospital on Friday.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is alive, sources said.

According to reports, Ramvati Rajput, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had met with an incident. She was taken to a hospital in Jhansi from where she was referred to Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior late Thursday night.

The doctors declared her dead early Friday morning and sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem. When she was taken for post-mortem, her husband Nirpat Singh checked and found she was still breathing. Then, family members created ruckus.

The woman was later again admitted to the hospital.

Sources said that Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang reprimanded the superintendent of the hospital and instructed him to take strict action against those doctors who declared the woman dead.

Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr RKS Dhakad said that a committee had been formed and action will be taken accordingly.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:40 AM IST