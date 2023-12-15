Delhi Viral Video: Netizens Call DTC’s Cluster Bus ‘Aashiqui Adda;’ Here’s Why

Delhi Cluster Bus Viral Video | X

A short clip reportedly from Delhi’s cluster bus showed a driver distractedly striking up a conversation with a woman onboard. He was filmed repeatedly turning sideways to address her while juggling between talking and driving. WATCH VIDEO:

The video ran only a few seconds and stayed unclear whether the discussion concerned the travel directions and stop details or anything else that would draw the incident into instances of reckless driving. The video has gone viral raising questions on the driver’s act.

In the video, the driver was seen engaged in a talk with a woman seated beside him. He compromised concentrating in the front as he turned towards the woman while replying to her. As the clip rolled out on the internet, netizens worried how unsafe it was to travel with such a driver who seemed caught up in the talks during the drive. Music was being played in the transport which made their talk unclear on the recorded footage.

Sharing it on social media, people alleged that the man made his female friend seated next to him to drive conversing with her instead of taking on a monotonous journey. Netizens slammed the act and questioned if the bus services have turned into a lovers’ spot (Aashiqui Adda).

दिल्ली क्लस्टर बस अब बनी आशिक़ी अड्डा

ड्राइवर बस चलाते हुए महिला को साथ बैठा कर क्या बाते कर रहा है ध्यान बस चलाने पर कम है? pic.twitter.com/uxGlfujUTS — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 14, 2023

More news about cluster buses in Delhi

Earlier this year, more than 300 cluster buses were discontinued following contract expiry. These orange vehicles reportedly got introduced around a decade ago. Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) tracks and manages the transport. Meanwhile, recently, the Delhi government informed people that they were planning to launch a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital for better accessibility. The same was said to apply to both DTC and cluster buses. The idea came in the content of Delhi and Gurugram Rapid Metro already having such a ticketing system in place.