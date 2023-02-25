Delhi shocker: Monkey mercilessly tied to a tree & hanged to death; police register case after chilling video surfaces online | Twitter: Asher Jesudoss

Delhi: After a video of a monkey being hit by a brick-carrying vehicle in Assam and dying in the road accident left people in tears, followed by the baby langur crying and screaming in grief beside the mother's dead body, another chilling footage of a gruesome death of the species has gone viral.

Delhi witnessed a shocking case of a monkey being hanged to death. And glimpses of the incident were recorded on camera to highlight the case and draw the attention of police and other concerned authorities.

The disturbing video tweeted by a Twitter user named Asher Jesudoss showed a monkey mercilessly tied to a tree and hanged to death.

Reportedly, it happened in the Sarai Rohila area of Delhi and involved France-based journalists visiting India purportedly for the G20 summit sessions. "@FranceinIndia Your journalists are complicit with mercenaries and murderers as these," read the tweet while suggesting forensics to intervene into the matter.

Thank you, @DelhiPolice @DcpNorthDelhi for taking Suo Motu cognizance under Section 429, IPC & Section 11 and its various sub-sections.



The body has been sent for a post mortem report to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary after prompt action by the @DelhiGovDigital Forest Department pic.twitter.com/em4ms0B96W — Asher R. Jesudoss (@JesudossAsher) February 24, 2023

Delhi police took a suo moto cognisance after the video surfaced online and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The tweet shared an update over the viral video and stated that the body of the dead monkey had been sent for a post-mortem to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

This act of animal cruelty raised several questions about the lives of these creatures. "When will animals be safe in India," asked the internet after the gut-wrenching video of the monkey hanged to death in Delhi went viral.