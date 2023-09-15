Delhi Shocker: Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog, Animal Lover Attacked For Exposing His Bestiality; FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged man was allegedly caught on camera raping a dog in Delhi, followed by an FIR lodged against him under the relevant sections of the IPC. It was learned that the accused identified as Pawan Malhotra served a respectable post at a private welfare organisation until it closed down. The news of him raping dogs shocked people at first instance and later made them slam his indecent behaviour.

Video of Delhi man raping dog surfaces

Several animal activists shared the instance on X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the act and reflect on the plight of animals. A video allegedly showing Pawan Malhotra in a compromising position surfaced online. It showed the man getting intimate and forcing himself on a dog. The semi-naked man was caught on camera inserting his private part into the dog, raising concerns about the safety of animals in society.

(Warning: Video contains content inappropriate for certain audiences. Viewer discretion is recommended)

FIR lodged

A case of unnatural offences (Sec. 377 IPC: Carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman, or animal) was lodged against the accused. The FIR was lodged at the Rajouri Garden police station by a member of People for Animals (PFA) named AB on September 14. She reached out to the police to inform them about Pawan Malhotra raping stray dogs repeatedly and pointing out that "if overlooked, the man can be capable of committing hideous atrocities against women too."

It was pointed out that Pawan involved in the behaviour since 2019. Reacting to the recent FIR against him, an animal lover identified as Garima Bajaj tweeted saying, "Ye aadmi 2019 se ye sb ker raha he.... aur aas pas ke log aur iski family sb jante huye bhi andho ki tarah baithi hui thi aur aj tak andhe ban ke baithe he (This man has been doing such things since 2019... and now despite everyone around him and his family being aware of it, they have so far ignored the issue)."

Malhotra family allegedly attacks locals who exposed him

Well-known animal activist Tarana Singh spoke to the Free Press Journal and said that the culprit's family has turned violent after Pawan Malhotra was exposed for his wrongdoings. "His (Pawan's) son and other family members are beating and attacking the person who reported the rapist and brought the matter to light. They are being beaten up with sticks in broad daylight for speaking up for the voiceless animals."

"The locals who caught the incident on camera and reported it to PFA members were attacked. After obtaining the visuals from them, and their hesitance to approach the police, I went forward as an animal activist to file a complaint against the severe case of animal cruelty," AB told FPJ.

About the accused

It was learned that the organisation by the name 'Niskam Seva Samiti,' led by President BR Malhotra and Secretary NC Jain, had Pawan Malhotra as its Gen. Secretary at Subhash Nagar, Delhi. However, post the demise of the two authorities the unit became non-functional. On the other hand, FPJ learned that in recent days the accused was doing a real estate business with 'Om Sai Ram Properties.'

