MP: Two youths rape one-month-old calf in Bhind, booked for Animal Cruelty

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were booked for raping a one-month-old calf in Bhind district on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday night. It's on Wednesday that the owner of the cow approached Gohad police and lodged an FIR against Halke Baretha and Mansharam Botham for allegedly raping a calf. The two accused have been booked for unnatural sex under IPC sections 377, 34 and the Cruelty to Animals Act.

MP | Bhind | Rape



एक माह के गाय के बछड़े के साथ अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध बना कर घायल करने पर दो के खिलाफ़ FIR दर्ज़।



गाय के मालिक की शिकायत पर गोहद पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों -- हल्के बरेठा और मंशाराम बोथम -- के खिलाफ़ IPC 377, 34 और पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत FIR दर्ज़ की है। @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/bXFemDEEW7 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) May 10, 2023

This is the second case of animal cruely reported from Madhya Pradesh in a week. A few days ago a man identified as Sachin Agarkar thrashed a dog to death in Indore. He threw the body in the bushes and ran over by car to make it appear like an accident.

The entire incident caught on CCTV camera sparked outrage among animal rights activists and locals as they demand strict action against the accused.