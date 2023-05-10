 MP: Two youths rape one-month-old calf in Bhind, booked for Animal Cruelty
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two youths rape one-month-old calf in Bhind, booked for Animal Cruelty

MP: Two youths rape one-month-old calf in Bhind, booked for Animal Cruelty

The two accused have been booked under IPC sections 377, 34 and the Cruelty to Animals Act

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were booked for raping a one-month-old calf in Bhind district on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday night. It's on Wednesday that the owner of the cow approached Gohad police and lodged an FIR against Halke Baretha and Mansharam Botham for allegedly raping a calf. The two accused have been booked for unnatural sex under IPC sections 377, 34 and the Cruelty to Animals Act.

This is the second case of animal cruely reported from Madhya Pradesh in a week. A few days ago a man identified as Sachin Agarkar thrashed a dog to death in Indore. He threw the body in the bushes and ran over by car to make it appear like an accident.

The entire incident caught on CCTV camera sparked outrage among animal rights activists and locals as they demand strict action against the accused.

Read Also
Indore: Man beats dog to death, then runs over the body to make it appear like an accident in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mercury up, Ratlam records highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Mercury up, Ratlam records highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius

Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

MP: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik seeks support from Chambal wrestlers, ask them to join protests in...

MP: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik seeks support from Chambal wrestlers, ask them to join protests in...

Bhopal: IT employee dies in road accident in Govindpura

Bhopal: IT employee dies in road accident in Govindpura

Bhopal: Youth held for raping aunt

Bhopal: Youth held for raping aunt