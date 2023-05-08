Indore: Man beats dog to death, then runs over the body to make it appear like an accident in Hiranagar

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing incident, a man brutally thrashed a dog to death, threw it in the bushes and ran over by a car to make it appear like an accident in city's Hiranagar on Monday.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and locals as they demand strict action against the accused.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search for the accused. Shockingly, after killing the defenseless animal, the culprit callously discarded its body in the bushes and attempted to run a car over it. Prompted by a complaint from People for Animals, the dog's post-mortem was conducted, and the police are currently examining CCTV footage in their investigation.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the accused, identified as Sachin Agarkar, mercilessly assaulted the innocent canine, leading to its untimely demise.

Prompt action was taken after a concerned woman living in the area reported the incident to People for Animals, an animal rights organization. Upon receiving the complaint, members of the organization swiftly arrived at the scene and ensured that the dog's body was sent for post-mortem examination.