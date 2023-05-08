Indore: Finally, it's summer; Temp shoots up to 41.9 degrees Celsius, turns the day hottest

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, the ‘longest’ spell of rain in summer came to an end and the citizens could feel that it was indeed summer on Sunday. The day temperature shot up by six degrees Celsius in 24 hours turning the day into the hottest day of the season so far with the mercury reaching close to 42 degrees Celsius mark. This is for the first time in the season that the day temperature has crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Moreover, the day temperature has increased above the normal temperature after 20 days.

Not only the day temperature but the night temperature too touched 24.6 degrees Celsius, making it uncomfortable for the residents. With the rising day and night temperatures, residents have got a real chance to start using air conditioners and coolers for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department forecast sweltering days ahead with the sky remaining clear and weather to remain dry, at least for five days. The temperature was hovering around 36 degrees Celsius for the last couple of days and it touched 41.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is one degree above normal.

“There is no chance of a decrease in temperature in the next couple of days. The sky would remain clear and dry due to which both the day and night temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The day temperature will remain above 40 degrees Celsius until there is an effect of the cyclonic circulation being generated over the Bay of Bengal,” meteorologist Pradeep Kumar Gupta told Free Press.

He said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around May 9.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. India Meteorological Department is watching it closely and it may turn the state's weather cloudy in coming days but it is early to forecast,” the meteorologist said.