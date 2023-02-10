Delhi Shocker! 2 men brutally beat street dog to death in Sarita Vihar, passersby stand as mute spectators

2 men brutally beat street dog to death in Sarita Vihar, passersby stand as mute spectators |

New Delhi: In a heart wrenching video of animal cruelty emerging from Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Friday, two men can be seen beating up a street dog brutally. The dog reportedly died from the injuries.

The two men have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Lekhpal.

The incident was tweeted by an NGO called People For Animals in India. The NGO has claimed in its post that the police is not taking any action of the culprits and has requested help from the citizens.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a long stick and beating up a street dog without showing a hint of mercy. In the start of this video the dog is seen sleeping at the side of the road and the man holding a stick standing close behind the animal.

As soon as the dog wakes up and moves, the man starts beating up the dog, which then tries to attack him. After three to four strong blows the dog is unable to walk and another street dog comes to protect it. The man doesn't stop beating the dog even after it faints and stops attacking him. The other dog walks away after a while.

Meanwhile, another man takes the stick from him and beats up the already unconscious dog brutally until there is no movement in his lifeless body.

Watch video here:

The NGO appeals people to tag authorities

Their tweet read, "A dog has been beaten up to death by two men named Vinod Kumar and Lekhpal near Sarita Vihar, Delhi. The police is not taking any action and we need your support. Please tag @DCPSouthDelhi @DelhiPolice and ask them to arrest the accused under section 429 of the IPC."

