Gujarat Shocker: 25 stray dogs, puppies beaten to death in Gir-Somnath, animal rights activists fume

Animal rights groups were outraged after reports that at least 25 stray dogs and puppies were beaten to death in a village in the Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat, Times of India reported.

The incident took place in the village of Ajotha in the Veraval Taluka a few days ago. Following the brutality's images and videos went viral on social media, authorities launched an inquiry.

Animal Welfare Board asks HM Harsh Sanghvi for strict action

The Animal Welfare Board has submitted a request to state home minister Harsh Sanghavi for stern action against those responsible. According to information obtained, the town planned a large wedding celebration and launched a cleaning effort. Videos showed the residents searching the village for dogs before beating them to death with sticks. Additionally, some dogs were put in sacks before being beaten. In the heartbreaking video also includes dog howls.

'Criminal offence to commit such cruelty on dogs'

State Animal Welfare Board member Rajendra Shah sent a letter to the Gir-Somnath superintendent of police and the district collector requesting harsh punishment for those involved. "Animal birth control (ABC) programmes are not implemented in small villages by the local bodies. As a result, the dog population is increasing. However, it's a criminal offence to commit such cruelty on dogs and we demand against the perpetrators," Shah said.

Gir-Somnath SP, Manoharsinh Jadeja, told the Times of India: "We have sent a team to verify allegations but not found any evidence yet. Nobody has come forward to file a complaint. If we find evidence, we will register an offence.

