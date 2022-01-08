e-Paper Get App

Viral

Delhi Police's 'punny' response to question about weekend curfew leaves netizens in splits

Delhi Police conducted a Q&A session on Twitter that aimed to clear doubts and confusions about the weekend curfew.
FPJ Web Desk
To contain the spread COVID-19 infections escalated by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew earlier this week. In response to this, the Delhi Police conducted a Q&A session on Twitter that aimed to clear doubts and confusions about the restrictions that will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

As is the nature of the social media users, the account received some non serious questions. However, instead of ignoring them, the Delhi Police replied to one in a humorous and witty way, leaving netizens in splits.

The question was: Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask? To this, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”

The terms “silly point” and “extra cover” are fielding positions in cricket. By using the word “catching”, the law enforcement agency cautioned people against violating the curfew rules or else they will be arrested and faced with consequences.

Here's how netizens reacted to Delhi Police's witty response:

In recent years, various government agencies have realized the importance of social media in directly reaching out to people especially the youth of the country and have established their sharp online presence. They not only communicate with social media users, but also take part in viral trends and challenges.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
