Delhi Police's 'punny' response to question about weekend curfew leaves netizens in splits

To contain the spread COVID-19 infections escalated by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew earlier this week. In response to this, the Delhi Police conducted a Q&A session on Twitter that aimed to clear doubts and confusions about the restrictions that will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

As is the nature of the social media users, the account received some non serious questions. However, instead of ignoring them, the Delhi Police replied to one in a humorous and witty way, leaving netizens in splits.

The question was: Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask? To this, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”

The terms “silly point” and “extra cover” are fielding positions in cricket. By using the word “catching”, the law enforcement agency cautioned people against violating the curfew rules or else they will be arrested and faced with consequences.

Keeping #COVID19 in mind, Weekend Curfew shall be imposed in Delhi tomorrow onwards.



If you have any questions related to it, #DelhiPolice will answer them.



Please drop your queries in comments or tweet it us using #CurfewFAQ@CPDelhi#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/CySSo1tipu — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 6, 2022

That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’. https://t.co/tTPyrt4F5H — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted to Delhi Police's witty response:

There is no way to 'run'.Who Does not follow the guidelines will must 'out'.#DelhiPolice @DelhiPolice https://t.co/nalysrBYZG — Shreyansh 🇮🇳 (@286AHindu) January 8, 2022

Superb! Delhi Police wins my heart with this!!

More Power to you @DelhiPolice https://t.co/8lyfcaOj6x — Balraj Singh (@DayalRasoolpur) January 7, 2022

Humor in adversity https://t.co/fMOpyMTXCR — Sanjiv Bhutani (@Colonel_Special) January 8, 2022

In recent years, various government agencies have realized the importance of social media in directly reaching out to people especially the youth of the country and have established their sharp online presence. They not only communicate with social media users, but also take part in viral trends and challenges.

