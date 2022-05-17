Delhi Police advice inspired by 'Multiverse of Madness'

The Internet is full of creative minds and now, after the Mumbai police, Delhi police show their creativity with interesting post that grab netizens' attention.

Delhi police, who have always been known for their strictness, are now known for their creativity.

The post conveys an important and informative message about drinking and driving that captures the attention of the audience, particularly the younger generation.

Its not the message that has grabbed the attention but the way in which it is presented. The post contains a reference to the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The post read, "Don't fall into the multiverse of madness. There's No Way Home, "with an image of a glass being poured with liquor. They have paid such close attention to detail that the name "The Risky" is printed on the bottle.

They have done an outstanding job with their ideas, editing, and message. Perhaps this is the new world in which even the police use social media to share important messages in a simple and unique way.

The post was shared by Delhi Police on all of their social media platforms and has gotten a lot of attention from users.

If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’ !



Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’#nowayhome pic.twitter.com/E1Bi87ZFJO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 13, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:00 PM IST