Delhi Metro: Notorious Couple Pours Thums Up Inside Shoe To Sip; Video Goes Viral

Another video of Delhi Metro couple goes viral | X/Sachin Gupta

The couple which went viral for their vulgar video from Delhi Metro, followed by Ved Van Park and other public spots showing them consuming some soft drinks or milk by spitting it into each other's mouth have caught the attention of the internet with yet another video. In the recent clip, the duo sipped some Thums Up from a shoe.

WATCH VIDEO

What's the video all about?

The video opened by showing the boyfriend holding one of his shoes in his hand and his lady love pouring the drink into it. Yes, you read that right. It is unclear whether they placed a cup inside the footwear or not, but as far as the visuals are concerned it appeared as if they were drinking Thums Up from the shoe, turn by turn using the same straw.

It appeared to be a brand new Nike Vomero Sports Shoe which is listed online for about ₹2,500. It was also noted that the couple sat on seats designated for ladies while performing the act and filming it. Unlike their previous clips where they exchanged drinks with each other by spitting them into the partner's mouth, the recent one was unpleasant but not vulgar.

Check out one of their earlier reels below

Drinking from a shoe is not as bizarre as you think

Meanwhile, one must note that drinking from a shoe is not too bizarre. There have been instances in the past showing similar acts going viral on social media and in a way marking a trend of its own sense. In 2021, a video took the internet by storm showing Australian cricketers celebrating their World Cup victory with the act of drinking from a shoe. The clip resurfaced online in late 2023.

It is rather a common thing to sip champagne from a shoe, especially a lady's footwear. However, some cultures consider it an offensive way to consume products or treat it as a punishment.