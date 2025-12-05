'Delhi Hain Yeh B*******, Gaana Bajao': Drunk Guest At Wedding Hurls Abuses At DJ Over Song Request, Video Goes Viral

'Delhi Hain Yeh B*******, Gaana Bajao': Drunk Guest At Wedding Hurls Abuses At DJ For Song Request, Video Goes Viral | X @AG_knocks

A viral video from a wedding celebration, purportedly a sangeet afterparty, has triggered widespread criticism online after an intoxicated guest was seen hurling abuses at the DJ over a song request. The clip, widely circulated on X and Instagram, captures a chaotic moment on the dance floor as several drunk guests insist the DJ continue playing music despite an apparent time restriction.

In the video, guests can be seen dancing energetically while aggressively demanding more songs. One of the male guests can be heard shouting, “Ae Ganpat, bajaa na,” referencing a popular Bollywood track known for its edgy slang. However, the moment that angered netizens was when a heavily intoxicated woman stepped forward and yelled at the DJ, saying, “Are baja b*****. Delhi hain yeh b*****, gaana baja,” while visibly losing control of herself.

WATCH VIDEO:

What culture is this seriously?



Is this how these elite people behave and think they look cool by just abus!ng??🤷‍♂️



How was this DJ's fault? sick mentality🙄 pic.twitter.com/eI22JF76LO — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) December 4, 2025

Throughout the incident, the DJ, who appears tired after hours of playing music, remained calm, smiling awkwardly and avoiding any confrontation. Social media users have lauded his composure despite the disrespectful behavior.

The video has since gone viral, inviting strong criticism toward the woman and other guests for their conduct. Many users condemned the treatment of service staff at high-octane celebrations, calling it an example of how hospitality workers are often mistreated at private events. The user who shared the video on X wrote, "What culture is this, seriously? Is this how these elite people behave and think they look cool by just abusing?? How was this DJ’s fault? sick mentality."

While one user commented, "Money can buy a venue, outfits, and fireworks, but it clearly can’t buy class, manners, or a functioning brain cell."

Comments online also pointed out the rising trend of disruptive drunken behavior at weddings, especially during late-night afterparties. Several netizens said the incident highlighted a lack of basic courtesy and questioned why event organisers often fail to intervene when staff are verbally abused.