Delhi Declares 'Dry Day' On Chhath Puja; Netizens Clean Bowled As Date Coincides With IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Match (Memes Surface)

While some cricket fans were making plans to enjoy the final match day with spirits, the Delhi government rolled out a circular declaring a dry day in the region. This announcement came in the light of Chhath Puja on November 19, the date coinciding with the much-awaited finals of the cricket world cup 2023. The notice left people planning to watch the match screening with wine and whisky a bit disappointed. Delhi declares dry day on Nov' 19:

19th November to be 'Dry Day' in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja: Commissioner of Excise, Government of Delhi issues order pic.twitter.com/5eSrbhaECy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

X users react to Delhi govt declaring dry dry

On Friday, cricket fans felt clean bowled after their plans to party with friends during the final cricket match of the world cup series almost shattered. As the Delhi government laid its decision of declaring a Dry Day on Sunday, people took to social media to react to it. Many hilarious messages and memes surfaced online along with a few appreciating the call.

The internet was divided over the decision. While some termed it a "Good decision," others gave a negative feedback to it. Looking on the business aspect, some felt bad for the liquor shops and pubs who looked forward for arranging live screenings during the finale match. On the otherhand, people guessed the alternative resorts and said: "So Noida and Gurugram to benefit here because of the World Cup match."

