Delhi Crime: TV Reporter Foils Phone Snatching Attempt By Biker Near India Gate, Shares Video (WATCH)

Delhi Crime: TV Reporter Foils Phone Snatching Attempt By Biker Near India Gate, Shares Video |

A reporter on duty was nearly robbed of his phone on Delhi streets earlier this month. A bike-borne man tried to snatch TV reporter Manav Yadav's phone in broad daylight on June 15. The incident took place between Maharashtra Sadan and the highly-secured India Gate Circle of the national capital.

Incident narrated on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Yadav narrated the ordeal and released the footage of the moment on Wednesday. It was noted that the cameraperson was actively recording from the opposite side of the road when the incident took place, leading the crime to be captured on camera.

Biker approaches reporter to snatch his phone

"Our camera was on... A boy on an Apache bike was noticing us... I ignored it. This happened to us as soon as I took out my phone to read something and looked at the phone," he tweeted while sharing the video on the microblogging site. It showed a biker leaning towards Yadav and trying to snatch his phone away.

WATCH VIDEO

Daylight robbery raises questions on safety in Delhi

However, it was learned that the attempt was foiled as he held the phone tightly. But the incident left the reporter shocked and questioning safety in Delhi.

Following the news of the Pragati Maidan Tunnel robbery where four men at gunpoint looted two lakh cash from a car, the TV reporter felt the need to let people know about the above incident that he went through. Having shared the shocking video of his phone being attacked, he wrote, "After the incident of loot in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, thought to share this with all of you." "Wherever you go in Delhi, take care of your safety along with your valuables," Yadav added.

ग़नीमत यह रही कि फ़ोन कसकर पकड़ने की आदत के चलते मेरा फ़ोन बच गया। — Manav Yadav (@ManavLive) June 26, 2023