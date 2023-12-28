 Dehradun: Woman Seen Brandishing Weapons In Instagram Stories, Police Reacts To Viral Videos
It appears the videos were shared as Instagram stories by a user named Nikki Rana. In the videos, Rana is seen flashing what appears to be a pistol and a rifle.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Screenshots from woman's Insta stories | X/@Satyajeet_IN

Dehradun, December 28: Couple of videos of a woman brandishing weapons in Dehradun city of Uttarakhand have surfaced on social media. It appears the videos were shared as Instagram stories by a user named Nikki Rana. In the videos, Rana is seen flashing what appears to be a pistol and a rifle.

In one of the videos, Rana is seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving Fortuner car with a pistol in her hand. Another video shows her carrying a rifle in a parking lot. Rana's Insta stories are going viral on X (formerly Twitter) too.

Dehradun police take cognizance of viral Insta stories

A journalist shared the woman's videos brandishing weapons on X and tagged Uttarakhand and Dehradun police departments on the platform. The Uttarakhand police's X handle directed the Dehradun police to take necessary action in connection with the videos.

Responding to the state police's post, the Dehradun police said the concerned police station has been alerted about the viral videos for further action.

It remains unclear if any case was registered against the accused woman or whether she was arrested. Further investigation into the matter was underway. The woman was not only seen brandishing weapons, but also found performing dangerous stunt by sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV, as seen in one of her Instagram stories.

