Mumbai Model Threatens 'Bomb' Attack At Dehradun Airport, Arrested Before Being Released On Bail

Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun | X

Dehradun: A Mumbai-based model named Megha Sharma was held at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport for misbehaving with CISF officers. She allegedly also threatened to bomb the airport building.

The accused model, Megha Sharma, created the scene after she was asked for manual frisking, following her handbag image showing "unclear" status.

Abused CISF personnel

The accused model was apprehended by the CISF, as she kept on hurling abuses and even threatened to blow up the airport building.

However, she was later released on bail by the court. The incident took place on Friday (December 15) evening.

The accused model, Megha Sharma, was returning back to Mumbai from her visit in Mussoorie, as per a report in an English daily.

Refused to follow safety protocols

She reportedly argued with a lady CISF officer regarding the baggage scan. The accused model, Megha Sharma, reportedly refused to follow the safety norms and protocols mandatory for all travellers.

It was at this moment that she threatened to blow up the airport. She was immediately apprehended by CISF officials and was later handed over to local police. She was arrested on charges under IPC Sections 353 and 504. However, she was later given bail as the offences were bailable.