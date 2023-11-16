Goa: 2 Detained For Bomb Hoax At Dabolim Airport

Dabolim Airport | The Goan Network

VASCO: Two passengers travelling to Bengaluru from Goa were on Wednesday were detained after they created a bomb hoax during security check at the Dabolim Airport on late Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Shaikh said that Atulkumar Kewat (29) from Madhya Pradesh and Tritiya Jana (29) from Kolkata were detained after they created a bomb hoax during a security check of Indigo flight flying to Bengaluru from Goa.

He said that the incident occurred around 11.42 pm on Tuesday when the couple was waiting for a security check to board the Bengaluru bound Indigo flight.

“When they were standing in a queue, they said that there was a bomb in the bag. They said “uske bag me bomb hai”. The fellow passengers immediately informed the security officers who later checked all the luggage,” he said.

Case registered against couple

The formal complaint was filed against the couple, who were on a vacation to Goa, at Dabolim airport police station by the Security in charge after deboarding both the passengers.

The flight left for Bengaluru after a delay of almost one and a half hours, he said.

Sheikh said that both the passengers are being questioned by Dabolim police and an offence has been booked against them under section 505 of Indian Penal Code (Public mischief).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)