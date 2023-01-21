e-Paper Get App
Russia-Goa flight receives bomb threat; 238 passengers, including 2 infants & 7 crew on board

Russia-Goa flight receives bomb threat; 238 passengers, including 2 infants & 7 crew on board

Following the threat, the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ Pixabay
An Azur Air chartered flight from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa received a security threat on Saturday. Following this, the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew are onboard.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

