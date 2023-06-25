PM Modi Visits Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt's Cairo; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Egypt, visited 1000 years old Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo today. See pics from the visit, here.
ANI
PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt, which began on Saturday just after he concluded his US visit.
The 11th-century mosque was repaired with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community, an important cultural site for the community in Cairo.
His visit to the mosque is significant due to the presence of large Dawoodi Bohra Muslim population in the area, a community which has its significance in Gujarat as well.
The Prime Minister will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt, pay tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War, further reinforcing the historical bond between the two countries.
He will then interact with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt.
The PM's trip to Egypt is expected to pave the way for a substantial increase in India's investment in the North African country and a ladder for Egypt to gain entry to the BRICS economic bloc.
It is Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister and the first by any Indian prime minister since 1997.
The visit comes months after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's January visit to New Delhi when he was the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations.
Sunday is the second and final day of the PM's maiden State visit to the African nation.