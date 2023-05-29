Indian Army celebrates 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
The Indian Army commemorated the International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2023 at National War Memorial New Delhi, today. The day highlights efforts of UN peacekeepers who work to establish and maintain peace in conflict areas
PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande pays tribute to the fallen heroes to commemorate the 75th UN Peacekeepers Day
PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar lays a wreath
PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp goes to lay a wreath
PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande being presented a pin by UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp after the wreath-laying ceremony
PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
The first UN peacekeeping effort commenced in 1948. This year marks the 75th year of UN peacekeeping
UN
This year theme for the International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2023, is 'PEACE BEGINS WITH ME'
UN DPO