Unseen pics of Tenzing Norgay; World celebrates birth anniversary of 1st Everest conqueror

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Tenzing Norgay aka Sherpa Tenzing, was the first to climb Mount Everest, along with Edmund Hillary
The Nepali-Indian mountaineer conquered the peak of the world, only during his 7th attempt on 29 May 1953. He was also born on May 29 in 1914.
Norgay with Lord Hunt, Sir Hillary and daughters Nima and Pem Pem
Tenzing Norgay Sherpa with his wife Daku in England
Tenzing with sons Norbu and Jamling
Tenzing presenting a Kata Scarf to His Holiness the Dalai Lama during his visit to Darjeeling in 1954, and Showed him the equipment he used to climb Everest.
Tenzing and Lord Hunt
Tenzing with his youngest daughter Deki
Tenzing and the late king of Bhutan
Tenzing with family and friend Stan Armington in Darjeeling. Early 1970's