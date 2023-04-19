Deadly TikTok trend: All you need to know about 'Benadryl Challenge' that killed 13-year-old boy in the US | Representative Image

Medicines must always be consumed with proper care and as per doctor's instruction, this isn't a mere note printed on the tablets or the syrups, but the ideal thing to do or follow. Recently, in a case of overdose, a 13-year-old boy lost his life while trying to keep up with a social media trend.

Many TikTok users in the US have fallen prey to a deadly stunt that puts one's health at risk. It's linked to the intake of Benadryl pills. 'Benadryl Challenge' is what the internet calls the fatal trend that cost the life of Ohio-based Jacob Stevens.

Jacob, 13, passed away earlier this April after being put on a ventilator due to an overdose of the pills while attempting the trending TikTok stunt.

6 points about the Benadryl Challenge

A person who would take the Benadryl Challenge would have to intake nearly six times the prescribed amount of the pill.

While doctors prescribe teen patients in the US a two-dose pattern, people hitting the challenge would indulge in popping in 12-14 antihistamines.

The Benadryl Challenge allegedly aims to let the participants experience hallucinations.

In the video shared by the deceased, after downing the pills, Jacob's body started to seize up, the New York Post reported.

New trend? No, the idea has never gone off the platform since it became a part of viral videos in 2020.

Warning: Don't try it! Jacob's father cautioned other parents via media and suggested keeping an eye on their kids to prevent any unlikely happening.