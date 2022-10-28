e-Paper Get App
What's the 'mouth-taping' social media trend? TikTok reels showing celebrities, influencers, and others go viral

Despite the trend is simple to do, it's not a 'fun' thing. Psychologists have opined that the 'mouth-taping' behavior could have connections to one's self-image perceptions and mental health concerns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
'Mouth-taping' social media trend | TikTok
Social media keeps coming up with bizarre and unimaginable trends. In no time, quirky and crazy things go viral on the internet. Be it the twerking step to the Kala Chashma song or the Runaway Aurora trend, netizens take no time to sync to what's trending and buzzing. TikTok has caught the eyes of users for a simple yet not-so-recommended video trend, the 'mouth-taping' hack to better sleep.

What's the 'mouth-taping' social media trend?

If you're someone who is concerned over snoring during sleep, this trend is all about you. The trend that runs aspires to convince people of "better sleep" with 'mouth-taping' practices seems simple to do. All one needs to do is tape or seal their mouth ahead of going to bed. That's it.

From celebrities of Korean television shows to digital content creators, several have participated to the 'mouth-taping' trend on TikTok.

Are Indians away from the trend as the app is banned here? For now, yes. However, it doesn't take a while for the trend to switch platforms and go viral on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or any other.

article-image

Beware! It's subtly affecting your health

Despite the trend is simple to do, it's not a 'fun' thing. Psychologists have opined that the 'mouth-taping' behavior could have connections to one's self-image perceptions and mental health concerns.

Health experts have warned the internet from falling prey to the trend over its health impacts. They sounded an alarm towards people vibing in the TikTok trend and 'mouth-taping' before sleep. Following the behaviour, Healthline reported that such acts of taping one's mouth to avoid snore can lead to obstructed breathing, worsening of sleep apnea and its risk factors, irritation from or allergic reactions to the tape, and sleep disruption.

article-image

