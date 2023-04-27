Dangerous Ride! Meerut man flouts traffic Rules, puts 7 kids in jeopardy; UP police reacts (watch) | Twitter video screengrab

In a viral video from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a man was spotted riding a scooter with seven kids as pillion riders on the vehicle. One little girl was seen standing on the footrest of the scooter dancing away.

After the video; shot at Sardana tehsil in Meerut, went viral the UP police took cognisance of the it and tagged Meerut police to look into it and take necessary actions. The Meerut police has replied saying that necessary actions are being taken against the person. The video emerged on social media on April 27.

In the video a man who appears to be in his 30's was seen riding the scooter and children of all age group starting from 4-5 years till a teenager were seen on the two wheeler smiling through the drive and enjoying themselves. The man does not seem to care for the lives of these children and goes on to ride amidst a busy road. Atleast three children are standing in front of the scooter while four others are seen sitting/standing at the back of the two-wheeler. The children and the rider notice the man recording them on his phone and pass unperturbed by it.

watch video here:

The UP police and Meerut police have responded:

