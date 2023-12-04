Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Man Nearly Drowns After Floodwater Enters Car, Police Rush For Timely Help; Visuals Surface

Police rescues man, car from severe Chennai floods | Image shared on X

Amidst heavy downpours and floods in Chennai, a man sought the help of the city police to rescue him from his car after rainwater entered the vehicle. Sharing visuals from the incident, Shakthiguru Radhakrishnan informed the police on Twitter (now known as X) that he was stranded in the Perambur area and needed assistance. "Need help! Please call us," the X user wrote while sharing his contact number for communication.

Check post

The persons and the car has been brought to the safer place. — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) December 4, 2023

Photos shared by Shakthiguru showed water from the flooded region having entered the vehicle and filled it up to the steering wheel, letting him neither drive nor exit easily. He got stuck inside the car and tried getting out when he reached out to the police.

Police's timely rescue

The post was shared online around 11 a.m. on Monday, and within less than an hour the police replied saying, "The persons and the car has been brought to the safer place (sic)." In an update, the man thanked the police team for their timely rescue. "Thanks for the timely response. We are safe... Once again, Heartful thanks," he said in an X post. Shakthiguru then headed to the SPR City in Perambur.

Hi All, (UPDATE ).



Thanks for the timely response. We got away from Jamalia to the SPR CITY entrance.



We are safe and looking for some mechanic to start the car with a battery.



Once again, Heartful thanks.

Please stay safe 🙏



Thanks everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sq86XWn63u — Shakthiguru Radhakrishnan (@RShakthiguru) December 4, 2023

Chennai Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung reportedly centered itself over west-central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai. Chennai and its neighbouring areas such as Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur witnessed widespread rainfall since late Sunday under the impact of the cyclonic storm.

The unlikely weather conditions resulted in operational changes for transport in the concerned regions. Divisional Railway Manager (Southern Railway) informed the public that 11 express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday due to the water level reaching the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours. Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai faced waterlogging and traffic jams.