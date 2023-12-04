Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Runway At Chennai Airport Flooded, Several Flights Cancelled, Delayed (WATCH)

The Chennai Airport has been flooded due to Cyclone Michaung's severe rainfall | X

Following heavy rains in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung, nearly 11 flights have been diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday. Officials at Bangalore International Airport confirmed that domestic and international flights to land in Chennai were diverted to the KIA. The Chennai Airport has been flooded due to Cyclone Michaung's severe rainfall.

Flights from Chennai to Bengaluru diverted, said BIAL

According to the BIAL official, "Flights from Chennai to Bengaluru have been diverted by Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa, and British Airways. So far, ten diverted flights have landed at KIA, and another is on its way." Officials confirmed that more flights are expected to be diverted to KIA in the coming hours.

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall in AP and TN

Cyclone Michaung is anticipated to make landfall in southern Andhra Pradesh and the north coast of Tamil Nadu on Monday night. Chennai continues to experience heavy rain and severe winds. Chennai is witnessing heavy rains, causing severe flooding in many city areas.

The meteorological centre predicted thunderstorms and lightning

In its latest update at 7 am, Meteorological Centre (Chennai), "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain and intense spells at times are very likely at many locations across Tamilnadu's Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain are very likely in a few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours."

"CS MICHAUNG lay centred over west-central & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam at 0530 hrs December 4," according to the Met Department. "As SCS, it is expected to proceed north-northwestwards, intensify, and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam around Bapatla during the forenoon of December 5."

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Chennai

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, suburban train services in all Chennai Suburban portions were temporarily suspended until 8:00 am on Monday. "Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 8:00hrs today," Southern Railways informed. "Until further notice, only Passenger Specials will be operated in these portions."

Chennai rains with cyclone michaung 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UN9XvbKMJl — CA Sadhana Singh (@sadhanasinghj) December 4, 2023

Stay indoors everyone. Please don’t step out unnecessarily 🙏🏽



Visuals from Ashok Nagar. There is major waterlogging in the area#ChennaiRains #CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/hPPT8zVfEA — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) December 4, 2023

This is how the scary winds looks like.Even doors closed but sound makes more scary #cyclonemichaung pic.twitter.com/Woyq8MUtYf — MasRainman (@MasRainman) December 4, 2023

Various cities have reported waterlogging, including Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. In multiple locations, trees have been uprooted by severe winds. Due to heavy rains, the water level at Bridge No 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge hit the danger zone on Monday, cancelling 11 express trains from Chennai Central.

During the night, a crocodile was spotted on Chennai's road. The reptile was discovered in the city's Perungalathur neighbourhood, crawling on the side before disappearing into the bushes.

Feeling bad for all the food and grocery delivery persons. They are the true hero. #CycloneMichaung #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/sbNwVDpuaC — Memer Aspirant (@MemerAspirant) December 4, 2023

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung,' on Sunday and is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, according to an earlier bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).