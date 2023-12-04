 Schools In Puducherry Shut Today As Cyclone ‘Michaung’ Hits Close
Schools In Puducherry Shut Today As Cyclone 'Michaung' Hits Close

Schools In Puducherry Shut Today As Cyclone ‘Michaung’ Hits Close

Sunidhi FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
School in Puducherry closed today | File photo

Schools in the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions are closed today, December 4, due to Cyclone Michaung. Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny announced in a statement on Friday that all schools will be closed on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung's predicted effects on coastal areas.

According to official sources, this is one of the government's preventative measures.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, the cyclonic storm 'Michaung' developed from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to make landfall on December 5 in the forenoon along the coast of South Andhra Pradesh, mainly between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 80–90 kmph with gusts as high as 100 kmph.

Myanmar proposed the name Michaung, which translates to "strength" or "resilience" (migjaum).

article-image

