Schools In Puducherry Shut Today As Cyclone ‘Michaung’ Hits Close

School in Puducherry closed today | File photo

Schools in the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions are closed today, December 4, due to Cyclone Michaung. Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny announced in a statement on Friday that all schools will be closed on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung's predicted effects on coastal areas.

According to official sources, this is one of the government's preventative measures.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, the cyclonic storm 'Michaung' developed from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to make landfall on December 5 in the forenoon along the coast of South Andhra Pradesh, mainly between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 80–90 kmph with gusts as high as 100 kmph.

Myanmar proposed the name Michaung, which translates to "strength" or "resilience" (migjaum).