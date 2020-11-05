'Cute little Soldiers': Netizens shower love on ITBP's warrior pups who will be trained for anti-terror operations

Both mothers belong to the Malinois breed, which was used by the United States in the operation to eliminate dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Both warriors of ITBP are counter-insurgency grid veterans and are enjoying motherhood at ITBP K9 Breeding Centre.

"Olga and Oleshya are both sisters - both are 5 years old and the father too is a serving dog named Gala. Both sisters and the father have tenure in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) hit Chhattisgarh where ITBP is deployed," the ITBP said.

"Olga has given birth to 9 pups, while Oleshya to 8 pups. The pups were born on September 30, and October 4, respectively to the two sisters," it added.

The ITBP official claimed that Oleshya and Olga have a track record of safeguarding the ITBP troops by sanitising Road Opening Party (ROPs) and acting as a deterrent to ambushes. Both have detected IEDs several times in their career, thereby saving numerous lives in various operations.