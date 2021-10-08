CSK bowler Deepak Chahar's proposal video goes viral; netizens have other concerns

Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings proposed to his fiancée Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands during a match versus Punjab Kings. Fans are in complete awe with the cricketer's romantic gesture.

After being summoned to bat, CSK scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings. CSK's Faf du Plessis top-scored with 76 off 55 balls, while Punjab's Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan bowled well, each collecting two wickets.

According to various reports, Deepak has presented Jaya to the entire Indian team, and the gorgeous couple will soon tie the knot, following in the footsteps of his fellow teammates Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.

Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister, Jaya, is a past Bigg Boss participant. Fans are flooding the cute couple with good wishes and blessings as their romantic moment between the two love birds goes viral on the internet. Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Dubai, which set the tone for the match.

Have a look at the video:

While some fans were overjoyed, others took to Twitter to point out other concerns. Some of these concerns were put forward via hilarious memes as well.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:44 PM IST