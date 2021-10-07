Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? All you need to know about the mysterious girl Deepak Chahar proposed to after CSK vs PBKS match

Chennai Super Kings Player Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands during the game against Punjab Kings.

Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj’s sister. She hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm.

As per reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian team and following the footsteps of his fellow team mates Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, the adorable couple will now soon tie the knot.

The good looking cricketer, Deepak is the younger sibling of Bollywood model and actress Malti Chahar and elder brother of cricketer Rahul Chahar.



Jaya is actor Sidharth Bhardwaj’s sister who is known for his stint at TV shows like Bigg Boss 5 and Splitsvilla 2.

Thursday, October 07, 2021