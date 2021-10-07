Watch Video: CSK bowler Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend in the stands; wins the internet

Instagram/@Deepak_Chahar9

Chennai Super Kings Player Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands during the game against Punjab Kings.

Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj’s sister. The romantic moment between the two love birds is winning the internet with fans showering the adorable couple with well wishes and blessings.

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys❤️💍😭 pic.twitter.com/OFdq33yUIv — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 7, 2021

Here's how the Twitteratis are reacting to it

Deepak Chahar has bowled a maiden over. No, not six dot balls. He has successfully proposed to his girlfriend in the stands after the last league game. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RghtBcjytj — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 7, 2021

Deepak Chahar just gives her the proposal of her DREAMS😍😍😍



May you both lives on happily🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/B9lNPJARcI — हर्षित शर्मा (@pogonophilic) October 7, 2021

Congratulations Deepak chahar, She Said yes 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/fjnZr1cuDY — Shiva ⱽᵏ (@thala_kohli_18) October 7, 2021

Deepak Chahar proposing his GF❤️

Most beautiful pic today's match which remembered for long time👏#DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/VtcKJWlUGb — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 7, 2021

This was so cute.

Best wishes to the couple.#DeepakChahar

pic.twitter.com/WlyQQ78StB — Shelly (@QueSeraSera___x) October 7, 2021

Coming to the game, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Dubai.

CSK scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings after being asked to bat. Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.

Punjab chased down the target comfortably with K L Rahul leading from the front and making an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:51 PM IST