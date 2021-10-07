Watch Video: CSK bowler Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend in the stands; wins the internet

Instagram/@Deepak_Chahar9
Chennai Super Kings Player Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands during the game against Punjab Kings.
Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj’s sister. The romantic moment between the two love birds is winning the internet with fans showering the adorable couple with well wishes and blessings.
Here's how the Twitteratis are reacting to it
Coming to the game, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Dubai.
CSK scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings after being asked to bat. Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.
Punjab chased down the target comfortably with K L Rahul leading from the front and making an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls.
