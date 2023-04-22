 WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest Airlines did next
The man yelled out loud after being unable to take the crying baby's noise. His actions led him to trouble...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
A video showing a plane passenger yelling at flight attendants over a crying baby has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines flight when a toddler cried during air travel.

Irritated with the cry, the man expressed the inconvenience caused to him and started yelling out loud. The passenger used cuss words onboard while condemning the experience he had to go through. His actions led him to be escorted out of the airport by police and security.

"I paid for a ticket to have a comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!" the man makes his statement with anger. "You're yelling," one crew member can be heard saying in the video. To this, the frustrated man replies saying, "So is the baby."

WATCH VIDEO

Co-passengers managed to shoot the scene on their phones and share it online and noted that they had to deplane at Orlando airport after the ruckus.

The incident left netizens divided. Some hinted at poor parenting that couldn't manage the baby's cry screams, while others slammed the man for creating a ruckus onboard and asked why not he chose a private flight if he had so much of a concern with such things.

Check reactions

article-image
