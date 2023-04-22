WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest Airlines did next |

A video showing a plane passenger yelling at flight attendants over a crying baby has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines flight when a toddler cried during air travel.

Irritated with the cry, the man expressed the inconvenience caused to him and started yelling out loud. The passenger used cuss words onboard while condemning the experience he had to go through. His actions led him to be escorted out of the airport by police and security.

"I paid for a ticket to have a comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!" the man makes his statement with anger. "You're yelling," one crew member can be heard saying in the video. To this, the frustrated man replies saying, "So is the baby."

Orlando, Florida: Man have a meltdown over a baby crying on a Southwest flight to Ft. Lauderdale. Everyone had to deplane due to his outburst at Orlando Airport. Video from Mark Grabowski. #plane #SouthwestAirlines #babycrying #orlando pic.twitter.com/2qLrPWQGfe — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 20, 2023

Co-passengers managed to shoot the scene on their phones and share it online and noted that they had to deplane at Orlando airport after the ruckus.

The incident left netizens divided. Some hinted at poor parenting that couldn't manage the baby's cry screams, while others slammed the man for creating a ruckus onboard and asked why not he chose a private flight if he had so much of a concern with such things.

When kids fuss that long it’s simply bad parenting. Poor nap & food & emotional nurturing mgmt. Pure and simple. Also, if they normally spank the kid at home to make it be quiet & can’t spank it on the plane they conditioned it to not know how to calm down through other means. — L. D. 🇺🇸❤🦋❄️🦅 (@LDubepigenetics) April 18, 2023

Right. If you can't control your toddler, who is disrupting the whole plane, find another form of transportation. — Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) April 18, 2023