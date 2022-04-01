Crossword puzzle in US newspaper has 'Shah Rukh Khan' in it; check here

No doubt that the 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan is loved across the continents. On April 1, a Twitter user shared a snippet from a newspaper's crossword puzzle that showed a clue over 'SRK'.
The question in the page, read, "Versatile award-winning Indian film star known by the initials of SRK". Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Paige Wilson wrote, "Hi Shahrukh @iamsrk !! My sister (thanks, Pam!) sent me this pic to let me know that you were a question/answer (most important one!) in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle yesterday! :) With so much love & city-pride from L.A. today!"
Check here:
ALSO READShah Rukh Khan's latest photo with actor Diganta Hazarika from sets of 'Pathan' goes viral
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)