Crossword puzzle in US newspaper has 'Shah Rukh Khan' in it; check here

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

No doubt that the 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan is loved across the continents. On April 1, a Twitter user shared a snippet from a newspaper's crossword puzzle that showed a clue over 'SRK'.

The question in the page, read, "Versatile award-winning Indian film star known by the initials of SRK". Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Paige Wilson wrote, "Hi Shahrukh @iamsrk !! My sister (thanks, Pam!) sent me this pic to let me know that you were a question/answer (most important one!) in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle yesterday! :) With so much love & city-pride from L.A. today!"

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:07 PM IST