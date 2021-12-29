Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo with actor Diganta Hazarika from sets of 'Pathan' goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of his upcoming projects in Mumbai. Recently, one of his photos from the sets has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen posing with actor Diganta Hazarika. He is seen dressed in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and glasses.

ccording to several media reports, the photo is from the sets of 'Pathan'. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared the picture on Instagram.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, earlier this week, superstar Salman Khan confirmed that he and Shah Rukh will be doing cameo crossovers in each other's films -- 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.

"We will both be seen in 'Tiger 3' as well as in 'Pathan'. Tiger will release by December next year. 'Pathan' may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge," Salman had said..

Ever since his son Aryan Khan's arrest and bail in a drugs case, Shah Rukh has stayed away from the public eye and even now, when his son is back home, the superstar has maintained a low profile.

According to several media reports, SRK is working out rigorously at his home Mannat and he is following a strict diet to get back in shape.

SRK and his wife Gauri Khan had paused their work after Aryan was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, they are much relieved now and have dived neck-deep into work again.

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in 'Pathan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings', which marks her debut as a film producer.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:22 PM IST