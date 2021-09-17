Cricketer with 'zero haters' : Netizens chant Kane Williamson's name on Twitter

Cricketer Kane Williamson has yet again proven to be the 'chosen one' as Twitter users share tweets and posts while replying to ESPN's tweet which was published at 11:43 in the morning on 17 September. The tweet read: 'Who is the one cricketer with zero haters?', with a red heart emoji beside it. Netizens did not wait even for a while to reply to the tweet, as they kept spamming with names of their favourite cricketers, right from Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar to Trent Boult, Pat Cummins and many more. However the tweets which were in favour of Kane Williamson outshined all the other tweets that rooted for any or all the other cricketers.

Williamson is ambidextrous and bats right-handed in the top order across all formats. Since making his debut in 2010, he has become a pillar of the New Zealand team. The cricketer was born into a sports family in Tauranga, New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region's main city. His father was a Northern Districts Under-17 cricketer, his mother was a representative basketball player, and his sisters were age-group volleyball players. Williamson fell in love with cricket and sooner than he knew, it ended up becaming way more than a pastime for him.

Fans have gone gaga over the Williamson, since morning. Don't believe us? Have a look :

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:50 PM IST