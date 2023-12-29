Cricketer Shivam Mavi's X Profile Hacked? Hot Pics Of Actresses & Models Liked From His Twitter Account

Shivam Mavi's X Profile Hacked? | X

Indian cricketer Shivam Mavi's X account caught the attention of fans after they saw some suspicious activity taking place on it. The IPL player's profile showed likes shared on several hot pictures of actresses and models in the last few days, unlike his online behaviour ever before, leading to questions whether his Twitter account was hacked this December.

While the likes on Mavi's X profile included topics related to nature, spirituality, and sports so far, a sudden change in his social media activity was spotted on December 27. It showed likes being shared on hot and seductive pictures of women - popular actresses and X-rated models.

The cricketer's official X account hit the like button for photographs of Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyansha Kaushik among others.

While there's no official statement on whether Shivam Mavi's X profile was hacked resulting in inappropriate activity, people believed it was the case while taking into consideration his previous behaviour on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the last thing that appeared on his wall was a repost from Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla regarding the IPL selections. The post announced the team of 11 players selected from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association to play in the IPL matches for different franchisees.