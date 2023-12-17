Video: Hardik Pandya's Interview From IPL 2023 Goes Viral As He Praises CSK's Methods Over MI

Hardik Pandya and CSK skipper MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has dominated the headlines in the last 48 hours after replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians' captain ahead of IPL 2024. With the 30-year-old returning to his old franchise after two years, an interview has gone viral from IPL 2023 as Pandya praises Chennai Super Kings' methods over MI's.

Mumbai Indians pulled off a massive coup ahead of IPL 2024 as they roped in the Baroda-born cricketer from the Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal. A couple of weeks later, he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain, leaving fans outraged to the extent of losing over 4 lakh followers from their social media accounts.

Barely six months ago, Hardik Pandya shared why the CSK setup inspires him more than MI.



In a video from IPL 2023 that has been doing rounds of late, Pandya stated that MI's ability to scout the best players is impressive, but highlighted that CSK's environment inspired him a lot more.

"There are two kind of success you can get. One is get the bestest people possible from A to B which I feel MI had, those few years where we’ve won or have the best environment possible for you to win which has been a CSK type where no matters who players are they get the best out of them. That was more inspiring for me to not get the best players but to get the best environment and get this thing," the 30-year-old told Jio Cinema earlier this year.

Hardik Pandya did a commendable job as Gujarat Titans' captain:

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans flourished under the all-rounder as they clinched the title in 2022, followed by lifting them to the final the following year. The Titans were close to winning the crown even in 2023, but a stunning intervention from Ravindra Jadeja denied them.

With Pandya out, Shubman Gill will captain them in IPL 2024.