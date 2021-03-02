Move over Bernie Sanders! Cricketer Rohit Sharma's lazy pose is new ubiquitous viral meme

In the recent Test match between India and England, the Narendra Modi stadium was trolled first for its name and then for its pitch. A lot was said about the pitch at the stadium during the third Test match with criticism, confusion, and indifference coming in from all sides.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma also took a jibe at the situation and posted a lazy picture of himself on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen lying lazily on the pitch in an orange t-shirt and a hat. He posted the picture online with the caption, "Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test."