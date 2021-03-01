"When G.O.A.T.S. meet each other": Sachin Tendulkar meets Rubik cube Guinness record holder Mohammed Aiman Koli

Sachin Tendulkar recently met a young boy, Mohammed Aiman Koli from Mumbai who can solve a Rubik's cube without looking at it. Koli solved the cube in front of Tendulkar too, who recorded the incident and put it up on Instagram.

The video begins with Tendulkar saying, "I am here with Aiman Koli. You guys know what this is. Rubik's Cube. I am going to scramble this and give it to him. He is going to solve this blindfolded." He handed over the cube to Koli. Koli took a few seconds to have a look at the cube and memorise its pattern. Meanwhile, the cricketer said, "By the way, he is a Guinness Record Holder. An Indian guy. We are all proud of him."

Koli looked down, held the cube above his head and within 17 seconds, he solved the puzzle even without looking at it. Tendulkar was all praises for the boy. "His next challenge is to teach me," Sachin said.

Tendulkar shared the video on his Instagram with a caption that reads, "Met this young man a while back and I'm still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can't do even while looking. Now, his next challenge is to teach me how to do it!"

Here's the video: